Pakistani climbers conquer Tirich Mir, mark historic mountaineering feat

Pakistani climbers have successfully conquered Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the Hindu Kush range, standing at 7,708 metres. Under the patronage of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the seven-member team raised the national flag proudly at the summit. The climbers began their journey from Chitral Valley on August 5, enduring severe weather conditions, dangerous glaciers, and snow-packed ridges throughout the challenging expedition.

Despite facing blizzards and freezing winds, Sarbaz Khan and Abid Baig from Gilgit-Baltistan became the first to reach the peak, while other teammates bravely climbed to 7,300 metres before storms forced them back. The team included Director of Tourism Authority Umar Arshad Khan, Dr Naveed Iqbal, Major Muhammad Atif, Shamsul Qamar, and Akmal Naveed, who received vital assistance from highly skilled high-altitude porters. Their dedication ensured the expedition’s overall success despite unforgiving conditions.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur congratulated the climbers, stressing that the achievement was made possible due to their courage and his government’s direct support. To honor this milestone, the KP government has declared 2025–26 as the “Tirich Mir Summit Year.” Officials noted that this marks the first official Pakistani expedition to the peak, a historic moment since Tirich Mir was first scaled by a Norwegian team in 1950.

Alongside the successful summit, more than 60 male and female trekkers reached the Tirich Mir base camp in three separate groups, guided by over 100 experienced local porters and trekking experts. This parallel activity highlighted the growing interest in mountaineering within Pakistan and showcased the potential of Chitral as a global adventure tourism hub.

Moreover, officials confirmed that the expedition has drawn international attention, with several foreign climbers now preparing their own attempts on Pakistan’s towering peaks. The achievement is expected to boost tourism, create local opportunities, and project Pakistan as a premier destination for extreme adventure sports. The Tirich Mir conquest stands as a proud national milestone and a source of inspiration for future generations of Pakistani climbers.