Pakistan’s missile success against India pushes US to accelerate its missile programme

The American magazine Bloomberg has reported that Pakistan’s successful use of Chinese made missiles against India has prompted the United States to speed up its own missile program.

The report note that the Pakistan Air Force used the Chinese-made PL-15 missile to strike Indian fighter jets at a distance of over 100 miles, without exposing Pakistani jets to the risk of return fire. This incident highlighted the global significance of long-range air-to-air weapons and forced the US military to take urgent measures to maintain its aerial supremacy.

The success of Pakistan’s operation has shifted the balance of air power in the region. According to budget documents and a service statement cited by Bloomberg, the US Air Force and Navy have sought nearly $1 billion for the 2026 fiscal year, beginning October 1, to begin production of the Lockheed Martin’s AIM-260 missile.

The AIM-260, also called the Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, is designed to fit the internal weapons bays of the F-22 and F-35 fighters, but the US Air Force said it would also be integrated with F-16 and F-15 jets.

The US Air Force said, “The successful use of the Chinese-made PL-15 missile by Pakistan demonstrates that our adversaries (China) have developed capabilities in response to our aerial superiority. Therefore, a modern missile capable of countering advanced threats is essential to maintaining US air dominance.”