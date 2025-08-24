Five dacoits killed in encounters with Lahore police

Five dacoity accused were killed in three different encounters with Lahore police. The first police encounter took place in Chung area of Lahore. A Crime Control Department (CCD) team was taking the accused Imran, 22, for recovery in EME Society. After taking notice, the accomplices of the accused started firing on the police party in a bid to free him from police custody.

CCD sources said that Imran died in the firing of his accomplices, who managed to escape from the scene later. The CCD started an investigation to determine who leaked the information about the accused.

In another police encounter, two under-custody accused Naveed and Salman were shot dead when their accomplices started firing on a Crime Control Department (CCD) team of Model Town near Ashiana Society of Nishtar Colony in an attempt to free them from police. The police also started investigation to identify the person who leaked the information about the arrested accused.

The CCD team was taking the accused Naveed and Salman for recovery. Later, all the accomplices of the accused fled from the scene, taking advantage of the darkness.

The third police encounter took place in the Cantt area, in which two accused Ramesh, 24, and Mubasshir, who became seriously injured, died in the hospital.