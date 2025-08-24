FIA arrests three human traffickers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone on Saturday arrested three human smugglers,including a proclaimed offender (PO), in a crackdown against visa fraud and illegal immigration.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrests were made by the Anti-Human Smuggling Circle Lahore during separate raids. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Munir Hussain, Abdul Rahim and Shahroz Ali.

The suspects allegedly defrauded multiple citizens by offering overseas employment opportunities and collected a total of Rs 3.05 million under false pretenses.

They failed to send the victims abroad and subsequently went into hiding.