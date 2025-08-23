Five killed in New York state tourist bus crash

Five passengers aboard a tourist bus were killed Friday when their driver got distracted and crashed on a New York state highway, police said.

The wreck happened 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Buffalo as the tourists headed back to New York City after visiting Niagara Falls. The passengers were of Indian, Chinese and Filipino origin, authorities said.

“It’s believed the operator became distracted, lost control, over corrected and ended up… over there,” said New York state police commander major Andre Ray at the scene Friday evening, giving the toll for the first time.

No one else was in a life-threatening condition, Ray said. Several passengers received medical treatment and were released.

Fifty-four people were on the bus when it crashed and no children were killed, US media reported, contradicting an earlier police briefing.

Six Chinese citizens were aboard the bus, China’s state broadcaster CCTV said quoting the Chinese consulate in New York. Five were treated for minor injuries and discharged, while the sixth was undergoing surgery.

The bus had traveled to Niagara Falls, on the border with Canada, for the day and was heading home when the accident took place on a highway near Pembroke.

“Mechanical error was ruled out as well as impairment or intoxication,” said Ray, who added that no charges had been brought.

Translators were sent to the scene to help communicate with the victims.