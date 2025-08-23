Equal Ground

The latest pronouncement from New Delhi, effectively freezing all bilateral sporting exchanges with Pakistan, once again turns cricket into a hostage of politics. India’s sports ministry has ruled out fixtures not only on home soil but also at neutral venues, restricting encounters strictly to multilateral tournaments. That decision extends beyond cricket, closing doors for hockey, kabaddi, and other sports where both nations once competed as natural rivals.

For Pakistan, this is not unfamiliar ground. Our cricketing calendar has long been reshaped by India’s refusal to engage. Since 2012, there has been no bilateral series, and the last Test match between the two sides was played nearly two decades ago. What remains are fleeting contests in Asia Cups or World Cups, loaded with hype yet stripped of the regularity and camaraderie that once defined the subcontinent’s sporting culture.

It is in this context that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s remarks carry unusual weight. By declaring that “there will be no more begging for negotiations,” he signalled a shift away from the defensive posture that has too often defined Pakistan’s approach. There can be no compromise on the need to assert dignity, as any country–even its cricket board–cannot afford to operate from a posture of weakness. Participation in global forums must be on equal terms, free from the shadow of another country’s veto.

That confidence, however, must rest on stronger foundations. Pakistan needs to invest in its own sporting institutions. The cricket board’s substantial resources should be channelled into building robust domestic competitions, ensuring transparent governance, and nurturing talent at the grassroots. At present, only a negligible portion of the PCB’s budget reaches the school and club level, far below what is required to broaden the talent pool. International respect is earned through systems that consistently produce excellence, not through nostalgia for past glories.

Sport also remains one of the most potent instruments of soft power. The world still recalls the grace of Pakistan’s hockey champions, the artistry of Jahangir Khan on the squash court, and the electrifying contests with India in Sharjah. As we have consistently argued in these pages, cricket alone cannot be expected to shoulder the weight of national pride. Diversifying investment across disciplines can project resilience and creativity, reminding the world that Pakistan is more than the sum of its disputes.

By refusing to plead for fixtures, by nurturing its own talent, and by walking tall in multilateral arenas, Pakistan can turn exclusion into opportunity. That would be the most fitting answer to those who believe sport must always follow the dictates of geopolitics. *