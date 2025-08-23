Balancing Diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent visit to Islamabad underscored an unmistakable truth: for this country, relations with its eastern neighbour remain the bedrock of foreign policy. He pledged to accelerate CPEC 2.0 in agriculture, mining, and industry, while reiterating the promise of an “ironclad friendship.” National leaders, in turn, assured protection for Chinese nationals and projects, reaffirming that this alliance is central to regional stability and economic revival. His visit, rich in both symbolism and substance, confirmed that our most trusted partner continues to view its fortunes as linked with ours.

Over-reliance on a single benefactor carries risks, yet the value of this support is exceptional. No other power has invested at such scale in our infrastructure and energy sectors, nor shown comparable consistency in defending sovereignty. Whether during past crises with India, on the diplomatic front over Kashmir, in blocking hostile moves at the UN, or through interventions at FATF, our eastern partner has stood firmly in our corner. Still, realism demands diversification. The Asian Development Bank recently financed a major railway line when Chinese funding slowed, and officials managed that delicate shift without straining confidence in the primary alliance. This demonstrated that the state can tactically draw on Western or multilateral lenders while keeping its anchor secure.

Yet this support is not unconditional. Mr Wang’s repeated emphasis on security reflected longstanding concerns in Beijing about militant attacks targeting Chinese workers in Balochistan and beyond. For now, Islamabad has pledged tighter protection, even as domestic security challenges remain formidable. According to official figures, hundreds of lives were lost to terrorism in 2025 alone, making it clear that diplomacy cannot be insulated from internal stability. To sustain external confidence and attract investment, the government must intensify counterterror operations and address grievances that fuel insurgency.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has cautiously re-engaged Washington. The much-celebrated military and political outreach, including a rare White House meeting with the army chief, signals that the United States still matters for defence cooperation and financial access. Crucially, officials in Beijing have made plain that this does not affect the all-weather partnership. That assurance gives those at the helm of the affairs room to expand ties westward while keeping its eastern anchor intact.

Still, our chequered past, when it comes to claiming our due space on the international stage, makes one truth plain: foreign policy cannot be built on swings of dependence. A sustainable course demands balance, security, and discipline, with our all-weather friendship as a foundation. *