Pakistan must accelerate shift to new economy, says Aurangzeb

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for the growth and development of digital investment in the country to attain economic growth and social prosperity.

Speaking at the Leadership Summit on Blockchain and Digital Assets: Technology and Innovation, the minister emphasized the importance of collaboration among the public and private sectors as well as academic institutions to accelerate digital transformation. He assured that government would provide all possible support, besides providing an enabling environment and ecosystem to accelerate the promotion of digital and virtual assets to harmonize the local economy with best international practices.

To promote digital investment, Senator Aurangzeb highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the government, including the establishment of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority.

The finance minister further informed that the Authority’s inaugural meeting was scheduled on August 25 (Monday), which would discuss key agenda items such as regulatory frameworks, transparency and operational efficiency in the digital and virtual asset space.

He also noted that a draft bill related to digital investment and virtual assets was being submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance. Following Senate review, the bill will be presented in the National Assembly for further deliberation and approval, he added.

He underlined the need to adopt global best practices and successful models from other countries, describing digital assets as “better, cheaper, and faster.” He revealed that approximately 10 to 15 percent of the local population was already engaging in digital investment and emphasized the need to align national economic priorities with emerging technological trends.

“The trend of digital investment is growing, and it is essential to ensure transparency and set clear priorities to create a conducive digital ecosystem for the development and growth of the national economy,” the minister remarked.

Senator Aurangzeb also highlighted the country’s improving economic trajectory, expressing optimism about achieving inclusive and sustainable growth. He said that government was determined to providing enabling environment for local as well as foreign investor for the growth of the economy. He commended the organizers of the summit for their role in promoting dialogue and awareness around digital investments. “Events like this contribute to creating a robust and future-ready investment ecosystem that benefits local investors and strengthens our financial infrastructure,” he added. The minister concluded by acknowledging the contributions of all stakeholders and reaffirming the government’s resolve to support innovation while maintaining financial stability and regulatory compliance.