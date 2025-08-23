Direct flights, shipping routes proposed to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh ties

In a bid to strengthen trade ties, Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, along with Bangladesh’s Adviser for Commerce Bashir Uddin, visited Chittagong on Saturday.

During meetings with the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and visits to key industrial and port facilities, the two sides discussed collaborations in ready-made garments, agriculture, ship recycling, logistics, and digitization of trade, while also emphasizing the need for direct shipping and flight connections to boost bilateral commerce, read a statement.

The visit included meetings with the CCCI, a field visit to the Bangladeshi ship-breaking industry and Chittagong Port. During the visit they interacted with the business community of Chittagong, explored possible avenues of cooperation and discussed logistics of trade between the two countries. “The business community at CCCI shared their insights on Pakistan-Bangladesh trade relations.

They shared their proposals with regard to resumption of direct flights and frequent direct shipping between the two countries and digitization of trade. “Collaborations in ready-made garments and the agricultural sector were also discussed,” read the statement. The minister and adviser apprised the business community that a Joint Working Group on Trade will be established soon to provide an institutional framework for trade dialogue. Both leaders acknowledged the massive potential in trade and investment between the two countries and invited the business community to visit the 3rd International Food and Agricultural Exhibition in Karachi on 25-27 November 2025.

They also explored the possibility of trilateral cooperation for exporting goods to Africa and Central Asia.

Sectors such as healthcare, leather, and essential commodities were also discussed. Formulation of the Pakistan-Bangladesh Trade and Investment Road Map was also discussed. Jam Kamal also visited the Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities. He was briefed about the potential of collaboration between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the ship building, breaking and recycling sectors.