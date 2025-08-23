Who is to blame for ‘Americana’ box office failure? Director breaks silence!

Debutante filmmaker Tony Tost, of Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney-starrer ‘Americana’, has finally shared his thoughts on the film’s weak box office performance, since its release last week.

The feature directorial debut of Tony Tost, ‘Americana’, finally arrived in theatres last week, on August 15, more than two years after it first premiered at South by SouthWest Film & TV Festival, in March 2023.

While the title opened to generally positive reviews from critics, the crime thriller flick, co-starring Sydney Sweeney with Paul Walter Hauser and Halsey, emerged as a Box Office flop, with ticket sales of merely $500k, since its theatrical debut in more than 1100 cinemas.

Addressing the poor collections of the film, partly to be blamed on the off-screen controversies of the ‘Euphoria’ star, including the recent American Eagle ‘good jeans/genes’ storm, Tost wrote on X, “One of the great things about movies is that they outlive the zeitgeist into which they were released.”

“As someone whose first film sorta got gobbled up by the zeitgeist, I’ll be curious to see how it’ll stand up after this moment is over. Hopefully fairly well,” he wished.

Moreover, in a follow-up post, the filmmaker confessed that he was always prepared for the numbers when he made a ‘hidden gem’, instead of a ‘blockbuster’. “Even back then, I knew I was creating a ‘hidden gem’ type movie,” he added. “I’ve told industry people from before I made AMERICANA that my ideal directing career was to string together a series of minor gems.”