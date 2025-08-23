Seoul fires warning shots at North Korean troops crossing border

South Korea fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the military border earlier this week. The incident took place in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), which separates the two nations. According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the North Korean troops were working in the area when they crossed the line. South Korea responded quickly, firing over 10 warning shots to force the intruders back. The North Korean soldiers then retreated across the border.

Tensions spiked after Pyongyang accused Seoul of provoking the situation. North Korean media called it a “deliberate military provocation” and warned of possible retaliation. A statement by Lieutenant General Ko Jong Chol said the North was sealing the border permanently. He threatened countermeasures if South Korea interfered. North Korea had earlier destroyed sections of symbolic roads linking both countries to signal its intention to close the frontier.

This is not the first such incident. In April, a similar breach led to warning shots from South Korea. The North has since claimed its border work is peaceful and not military in nature. However, it continues to warn against what it sees as South Korea’s attempts to disrupt those efforts. Tensions remain high, especially with both armies heavily stationed near the DMZ.

President Lee Jae Myung has taken a softer approach since taking office in June. He pledged to pursue dialogue with North Korea to reduce tensions and rebuild trust. However, South Korea and the United States began annual joint military drills this week, which North Korea sees as hostile. Lee called the drills defensive and insisted they were not meant to provoke conflict.

North Korea continues to react aggressively. Kim Jong Un has ordered a rapid buildup of nuclear weapons, citing the US-South Korea exercises. His sister added that South Korea could never be a diplomatic partner. Experts say Pyongyang sees Seoul’s actions as a “dual approach”—calling for peace while preparing for war. The situation remains fragile with risks of further escalation.