Maryam Nawaz approves Rs 30B aqua hub project

The Punjab government has approved the construction of six advanced aqua business hubs in different cities across the province. These hubs will be set up in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Wazirabad, Sheikhupura, and Khanewal. Each hub will focus on modern fish farming and related industries. The project aims to support economic growth and generate jobs in the aquaculture sector.

Each aqua hub will cost around Rs 5 billion and will be developed in phases over the next two years. These hubs will feature fish hatcheries, feed supply chains, cold storage units, and processing plants. The goal is to improve fish production and ensure better storage and distribution. These centers will help meet the growing demand for seafood locally and abroad.

Additionally, the hubs will include value-added processing units, training centers, and research facilities. Water tourism zones will also be created within the hubs. This approach will not only improve fish farming but also promote tourism and innovation. Officials believe these steps will modernize the sector and make it more competitive.

According to the Punjab Fisheries Department, more than 16 fish species can be farmed in the province’s environment. This project will allow fish farmers to use better technology and farming techniques. As a result, fish production and quality will improve across Punjab. The department is hopeful the initiative will attract investors and support small businesses.

The scheme will be included in the next provincial budget under instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Her government is focusing on innovation and sustainability in agriculture. The new hubs are expected to create thousands of jobs and increase export potential. Overall, this project marks a major step in strengthening Punjab’s aquaculture economy.