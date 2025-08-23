Jaishankar breaks silence on US role in India-Pakistan standoff

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar criticized US President Donald Trump for handling foreign policy publicly. He said no previous US leader managed diplomacy so openly. Jaishankar spoke at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum in New Delhi. He also made it clear that India will not accept any third-party mediation in relations with Pakistan.

During the event, Jaishankar admitted the United States made phone calls to India during Operation Sindoor. He said calls also came from other countries. He added these calls were no secret and are recorded on his “X” social media account. This admission confirms international involvement during the military operation.

#WATCH | Delhi: At The Economic Times World Leaders Forum 2025, EAM Dr S Jaishankar speaks on US President Donald Trump, he says, “We’ve not had a US President who’s conducted foreign policy as publicly as the current one. That itself is a departure that’s not limited to India…… pic.twitter.com/vo0qbQDwgv — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

Operation Sindoor followed an attack in the Pahalgam area of Kashmir. India used the attack to justify missile strikes on Pakistan. In response, Pakistan shot down six Indian warplanes and damaged airbases and defense systems like the S-400. This escalated tensions between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has taken credit more than 27 times for helping to stop conflict between India and Pakistan. However, the Indian government has not publicly supported Trump’s claims. Opposition parties in India are criticizing the ruling BJP government for this silence and their handling of the situation.

The conflict and diplomatic tensions continue to affect the region. India insists on managing its Pakistan relations without outside interference. Meanwhile, the role of the US and other countries remains a topic of debate in the ongoing dispute.