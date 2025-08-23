Zelensky accuses Russia of blocking peace talks to prolong war

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to block peace talks and extend the war. He said Russia is doing everything to stop his meeting with President Putin. Zelensky added that Ukraine is willing to meet with various leaders, but Russia fears such talks.

Zelensky also demanded security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5. This article treats an attack on one member as an attack on all members. He said Ukraine needs strong guarantees to protect its future safety and sovereignty.

On the other hand, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Putin will meet Zelensky only after they agree on an agenda. Lavrov claimed the agenda will never be finalized because Zelensky rejects all proposals. This shows the deep mistrust between both sides.

The conflict continues as both sides exchange accusations and refuse to compromise. The stalled peace talks risk prolonging the suffering and destruction in Ukraine. Despite this, the international community urges dialogue and peaceful solutions.

In conclusion, the situation remains tense with little progress in talks. The world watches closely, hoping for an end to the war soon. Both leaders face pressure to find common ground.