Pakistan Army stands tall with Balochistan: Field Marshal Asim Munir

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Turbat, Balochistan, to review the region’s security and development progress. He met local leaders and top officials to discuss joint efforts for peace and prosperity. The visit aimed to strengthen coordination between the military and civil institutions. This cooperation is essential for tackling the ongoing challenges in the province. The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other key figures welcomed his presence.

During the briefing, military officials informed the Field Marshal about the security situation and potential threats in the area. They shared details of successful operations against hostile elements. They also highlighted various development projects underway in South Balochistan. These efforts focus on improving roads, infrastructure, education, and healthcare. Asim Munir appreciated these initiatives and stressed their importance for long-term stability.

Moreover, the Field Marshal met with Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and other civil representatives. He emphasized good governance and inclusive development across Balochistan. He called for stronger joint efforts between civil and military institutions. This partnership, he said, is key to solving problems faced by the people. He also assured full army support for all social and economic projects in the region.

Field Marshal Asim Munir met soldiers during the visit and praised their high morale and strong commitment. He commended their readiness and efforts in keeping peace in tough conditions. Their role in defending national sovereignty, he added, deserves deep respect. Despite difficult challenges, they continue to bring security to the region. Their dedication remains a strong pillar of national unity.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to the people of Balochistan. He said the army stands shoulder to shoulder with them for peace and progress. The visit underlined the importance of unity in overcoming shared challenges. With combined civil and military efforts, Balochistan’s future looks more hopeful. The nation remains committed to building a peaceful and prosperous province.