No Sharif-Modi meeting planned at upcoming regional summit in China

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has said Pakistan is ready for a comprehensive and composite dialogue with India to address all outstanding issues, including terrorism. He said that no meeting between Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Indian PM Narendra Modi is scheduled in China and news stories regarding this are baseless.

FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan made these remarks while responding to various questions during his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Friday.

The FO Spokesperson emphasized that pursuing a comprehensive and composite dialogue has long been Pakistan’s consistent position. He clarified that Pakistan has no hesitation in discussing the issue of terrorism with India, asserting that Pakistan possesses credible and irrefutable evidence of India’s involvement in fomenting terrorism within its borders.

Shafqat Ali Khan remarked that any effort by friendly countries aimed at facilitating such dialogue between Pakistan and India will be welcomed.

Commenting on India’s arms buildup, he expressed concern that India’s accumulation and procurement of weapons pose a serious threat to regional stability and Pakistan’s security. He criticized the international community for turning a blind eye to India’s aggressive pursuit of military capabilities that far exceed its legitimate security needs, warning that this trend remains a source of regional instability.

He, however, affirmed that Pakistan has the capability to respond effectively and defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining a full spectrum of deterrence to ensure the safety and security of its people and to uphold peace in South Asia.

In response to another question regarding terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan, the FO Spokesperson said terrorism emanating from Afghanistan remains a central issue in Pakistan’s discussions with Afghan authorities. He noted that Afghanistan is an important neighbor, and Pakistan seeks friendly and brotherly relations with it. However, he stressed that terrorism continues to be a major obstacle to realizing the full potential of bilateral ties, particularly in terms of regional connectivity, integration, and prosperity.