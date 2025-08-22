Islamabad extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft by another month

Pakistan has extended for the fourth time its airspace ban on Indian aircraft till September 24, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) said on Friday, amid prevailing tensions between the neighbors.

The restriction was first imposed on Apr. 24 as part of a series of tit-for-tat measures announced by both India and Pakistan, following an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India blamed Pakistan for the assault that killed 26 tourists, Islamabad denied the allegation. Both countries later engaged in a four-day military conflict that killed around 70 people in May.

“Pakistani airspace will remain completely closed to Indian registered aircraft, aircraft owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators, and military flights,” the PAA said in a notice to airmen, or MOTAM.

Pakistan previously extended the one-month ban in May, June and July.

The restriction has forced Indian airlines to reroute their flights, resulting in increased fuel consumption, longer travel times and higher operational costs.

This month, Air India said it would stop services between the capital cities of India and the US from September 1, citing aircraft shortage due to the planned upgrades to its aging Boeing planes and the closure of Pakistan’s airspace.

The suspension of services between New Delhi and Washington, D.C., marks the latest setback for Air India, which is facing heightened regulatory scrutiny after a June crash in Ahmedabad killed 260 people.

The airline estimated in May that the Pakistan airspace ban could lead to approximately $600 million in additional expenses over the course of a year.