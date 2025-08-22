Sindh appoints first woman from fishing community as fisheries chairperson

In a landmark move, the Sindh government on Friday appointed Fatima Majeed as the new chairperson of the Sindh Fisheries, making her the first woman from a fishing community to lead the sector. The appointment comes in line with the inclusive vision of Sindh Chief Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the provincial government’s stated commitment to women’s empowerment, the Sindh Information Department said in a statement. The ministry described the development as a milestone for representation, saying it underscores the government’s focus on community inclusion and merit-based leadership in public institutions.