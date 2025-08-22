Lessons from Ice Hockey

Pakistan made history on Thursday in Florida when, against the odds, with borrowed ice time and shoestring resources, the national ice hockey team lifted the Amerigol LATAM Cup, defeating seasoned sides and carving its name into a sport most Pakistanis barely knew we played. More than a trophy, it was a statement that when given even a sliver of opportunity, Pakistani athletes can reach heights the state has long denied them. Their success shows what is possible without institutional scaffolding and simultaneously exposes the ruinous neglect of other sports.

Once upon a time, Pakistan’s green shirts ruled the hockey field. Four World Cups and three Olympic golds, the sport was a symbol of national prestige. Today, hockey survives on nostalgia and scattered academies, its players ignored and underfunded. Football, a passion in Lyari, Chaman, and Swat, has been paralysed by political feuds within its federation, leaving thousands of young men and women stranded without leagues or pathways. Squash–where Jahangir and Jansher Khan once ruled unchallenged–is now reduced to wistful memories. The collapse of departmental sports in the 2000s was the final blow: where once PIA, WAPDA, and PAF sustained entire ecosystems of athletes, austerity gutted them. Its dismantling left thousands jobless and stripped sports of the only pipeline that had kept them alive outside cricket. The loss still haunts athletes today.

Cricket’s dominance is both a boon and a bane. It provides Pakistan with its most visible form of global soft power, from the ’92 World Cup to the Champions Trophy. It unites Pakistanis across class and geography, yet it also distorts policy and budgets. The Pakistan Sports Board spends disproportionately on cricket, leaving “minor” sports scrambling for scraps. Cricket boards attract sponsors and broadcasters while hockey federations beg for kits; this pervasive monoculture suffocates potential.

Globally, nations have learned to parlay sporting diversity into diplomatic leverage. Morocco’s World Cup run placed it at the centre of the Arab world’s imagination. Kenya’s long-distance runners became its most enduring export. Even tiny Fiji built a global reputation through rugby sevens. With 240 million people, half of them under 25, Pakistan should be a natural sporting powerhouse across multiple disciplines. Instead, our soft power narrative begins and ends with cricket.

Ice hockey itself offers a lesson. Every winter, children in Gilgit-Baltistan skate on frozen lakes with makeshift blades, playing a game they love. What could have been cultivated into a winter sports hub remains an afterthought. The same neglect plays out elsewhere: football grounds eaten by real estate, hockey turf left to rot, athletics teams without travel funds. The cost is not just lost medals but lost identity, leaving young Pakistanis denied the chance to project their country to the world.

The evidence is clear: the talent exists. The question is whether the state will finally build a system to match it, or whether such brilliance will continue to flicker briefly before being forgotten. *