Budding Ties

In South Asia, political atmospherics change with the seasons. This month, as Pakistan’s foreign minister prepares to step onto Dhaka’s soil, one senses the fragrance of a new spring: tentative, fragile, and unmistakable. The visit, slated for later this month, signals a recalibration between two estranged siblings who once shared not just a border but a fractured history.

For too long, ties between Islamabad and Dhaka have been marked by inertia, weighed down by the bitterness of 1971 and stiffened by rigid alignments in recent years. Under Sheikh Hasina’s India-centric governance, engagement with Pakistan was little more than ritual. That frost has begun to thaw. First came the resumption of high-level consultations and then the announcement of visa-free entry for diplomats and officials, a pragmatic gesture that removes a symbolic barrier and greases the wheels of dialogue. This is no trivial move for two nations where even small courtesies once carried political weight.

Equally important are stirrings of economic convergence. Trade in cookware or textiles cannot shoulder the burden of diplomacy on their own; meaningful joint ventures can. Talks in Dhaka last week explored partnerships spanning pharmaceuticals, textiles, leather, and information technology. The revival of the long-dormant Joint Economic Commission, coupled with proposals for a dedicated trade council, suggests a will to institutionalise ties beyond polite communiqués. True, the imbalance is stark: Bangladesh imports over \$700 million from Pakistan while exporting only a fraction. Yet imbalance can also be an opportunity. If Islamabad invests in Dhaka’s booming sectors and Dhaka opens its doors to Pakistani products, both sides can begin rewriting the script of mutual neglect.

Optimism, however, must wear a sober face. History is not easily forgotten. Bangladesh’s liberation and decades of recrimination remain tender scars. Nor can one ignore the gravitational pull of regional politics, particularly India’s stake in Dhaka’s foreign policy. A visa waiver for diplomats will mean little if old suspicions are allowed to resurface at the first geopolitical tremor. For Pakistan, the task is to show constancy and respect; for Bangladesh, to recognise that pragmatic engagement with Islamabad does not diminish sovereignty but enhances strategic bandwidth.

These warming ties are best seen as a door left ajar. Ministers visiting, officials travelling unhindered, and business councils mapping ventures may not tell the full story. Nonetheless, they signal a beginning. And for two nations bound by memory yet divided by politics, beginnings matter. *