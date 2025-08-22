Aleema Khan: “We won’t be scared after sons’ arrests”



Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, reacted strongly to the arrest of her sons. Speaking in Lahore alongside lawyer Salman Akram Raja, she said her son was surrounded by security personnel and taken away from his car. She described the move as an attempt to pressure her family and supporters of Imran Khan.

Despite the incident, Aleema remained defiant. She declared that her family would not be intimidated. “We are standing with our brother in the fight for true freedom,” she said, adding that they are ready to face any challenge for this cause.

Aleema revealed that she is already facing 80 legal cases. She said they are fully aware that they could be arrested at any moment, but their determination will not break. “We are not afraid,” she stated.

She criticized the authorities for arresting those who celebrated Imran Khan’s bail. According to her, the government’s panic and fear are now clearly visible. She insisted that this struggle is for a greater purpose: saving the country and restoring justice.

Quoting her brother, Aleema said: “This is a difficult time, but light will come after darkness.” She emphasized unity, courage, and standing firm in the face of pressure, saying, “We will not back down.”