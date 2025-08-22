Five Iranian police killed in border ambush

According to Iranian media reports on Friday, at least five police officers from Iran were killed in an ambush in Sistan-Baluchestan province. The attack targeted two police patrol units near the town of Iranshahr, according to local officials. The assailants remain unidentified, and no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

Authorities described the attack as a terrorist act, honoring the slain officers as “servants of security and peace.” The officers were on a routine patrol when they came under heavy fire. Iranian media released images showing a bullet-riddled police vehicle and bodies lying on the ground nearby.

Sistan-Baluchestan borders Pakistan and Afghanistan and is known for frequent clashes between security forces and militant groups. The region is home to a large Sunni Muslim Baloch minority and remains one of Iran’s poorest provinces. Militant groups such as Jaish al-Adl are often blamed for violence in the area.

Iranian forces are conducting operations to track down and identify those responsible for the attack. This ambush comes shortly after security forces killed seven members of another armed group, Ansar al-Furqan, in a foiled attack last week.

Security concerns remain high in the province, where deadly attacks on police and Revolutionary Guards are common. Authorities continue to face challenges in stabilizing this volatile border region.