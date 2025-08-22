Pakistan slams India’s missile test, calls it threat to regional peace

Pakistan has condemned India’s recent intercontinental missile test, calling it a serious threat to regional and global peace. The Foreign Office expressed concern that the test, conducted during the Chinese foreign minister’s visit, sends a negative signal. Officials warned that such actions could disrupt the strategic balance in South Asia and trigger a new arms race.

According to the Foreign Office, India’s growing missile stockpile reflects a dangerous shift in regional stability. It also said the test exposes the global community’s double standards on non-proliferation. Pakistan stressed that its Full Spectrum Deterrence policy remains vital for the country’s security and peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to regional development through projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Officials said CPEC boosts economic growth and connectivity across South Asia. They also noted that extending CPEC to Afghanistan will benefit the wider region through trade and infrastructure.

The Foreign Office also announced that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Bangladesh tomorrow. It added that high-level exchanges are routine between friendly nations. However, it confirmed that no official visit from the U.S. Secretary of State is scheduled for October.

Lastly, the spokesperson said Pakistan continues close counter-terrorism cooperation with its allies. He also stated that India’s involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan is being taken more seriously by the international community.