Yasir Sultan wins bronze with stunning throw at Asian championship

Pakistan’s javelin thrower Muhammad Yasir Sultan made the nation proud by winning a bronze medal at the Asian Throwing Championship in South Korea with a brilliant season-best throw of 77.43 metres. His remarkable performance came on his sixth and final attempt, where he not only secured a podium finish but also smashed his previous best of 76.07 metres achieved earlier this year.

The 27-year-old athlete displayed nerves of steel throughout the competition, saving his finest effort for the last throw. This powerful display earned him third place in a highly competitive contest where every metre counted. With his determined approach, Yasir showcased both his consistency and ability to rise under pressure, proving his potential to compete against some of Asia’s best throwers.

Sri Lanka’s Pathirage Rumesh Tharanga stole the spotlight by winning gold with an outstanding 82.05 metres throw, which also stood as the only attempt crossing the 80-metre mark. Meanwhile, Japan’s Gen Naganuma clinched the silver medal after recording a strong effort of 78.60 metres, narrowly edging out Yasir, who fought till the very last round. These results highlighted the close battle among the top three contenders.

Notably, Yasir was the sole participant from Pakistan at the championship, accompanied by national coach Fayyaz Bukhari. His achievement not only brought recognition to his name but also strengthened Pakistan’s presence in international athletics. This performance is a clear sign that the country has more talent emerging in the field of javelin throw, following the footsteps of established stars.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem did not feature in the competition as he is currently undergoing rehabilitation after calf surgery in Cambridge. He is also set to miss the upcoming Poland and Switzerland Diamond League events. Nevertheless, his historic gold medal throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics last year continues to inspire young athletes like Yasir to keep pushing forward.

With Yasir’s bronze medal and Arshad’s iconic Olympic record, Pakistan’s javelin throwers are steadily making their mark on the world stage. This momentum could open new opportunities for athletics development in the country, encouraging future stars to rise with determination, resilience, and passion.