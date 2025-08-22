No forgiveness for May 9 attackers, says Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Friday that those who led or took part in the violent May 9 attacks are not entitled to any forgiveness. Her statement came in response to the recent arrest of Shahrez Khan, son of Aleema Khan and nephew of PTI founder Imran Khan.

In her official statement, Bukhari described May 9 as a “failed rebellion” against the state. She claimed that clear evidence had surfaced, proving a well-orchestrated conspiracy. “No one should think they can escape justice by hiding behind political slogans,” she said. “Those who attacked state institutions must be brought to account.”

The minister also questioned the narrative being pushed by PTI leaders. “What national service was done by attacking military and public property?” she asked. “The nation wants complete accountability of the masterminds and facilitators behind this chaos.” She stressed that justice must be served without political bias.

The comments follow Aleema Khan’s claim that her son Shahrez was “abducted” from their home in Lahore by four armed, masked men. Police later confirmed his arrest in connection with the violent protests on May 9, 2023, which erupted after Imran Khan’s brief arrest. The riots led to widespread damage, including an attack on the Jinnah House (Corps Commander’s residence) in Lahore.

DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza said Shahrez had been named in multiple FIRs and was wanted in ongoing investigations. On Friday, a Lahore anti-terrorism court granted police eight days of physical remand in the Jinnah House attack case. Shahrez’s legal team claims the charges are politically motivated and baseless.