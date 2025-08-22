Punjab police uniform budget doubles to strengthen force appearance

The Punjab police have significantly increased their uniform budget for the current year, raising it from Rs680 million to Rs1.36 billion, which is almost double the previous amount. Officials explained that this move aims to ensure timely procurement of uniforms and essential gear that could not be purchased last year due to budget shortages.

Last year, around 139,000 uniforms remained undelivered, creating difficulties for thousands of officers who were unable to receive proper attire. However, this year the authorities have announced that nearly 225,000 uniforms will be purchased to cover the shortage and fulfill current requirements. The plan includes a complete supply for field officers and staff members across Punjab.

In addition to uniforms, the enhanced budget will also cover the purchase of T-shirts, jackets, shoes, and other necessary equipment for police personnel. These additions are expected to improve both the professional appearance and operational efficiency of the force. The step is being seen as part of the government’s effort to modernize the department.

To move the process forward, officials confirmed that pre-qualification for suppliers will begin this month on the orders of the Inspector General of Punjab Police. Moreover, advertisements inviting bids for pre-qualification are scheduled to be issued within the next one or two days, ensuring transparency in the procurement process.

Minor changes have also been introduced in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for procurement during the current financial year. These adjustments aim to make the process smoother, faster, and more efficient, while preventing delays that were seen in the past years due to lengthy formalities.

Once the procurement procedure is finalized, every officer and official in the Punjab police will receive two complete uniforms along with the necessary additional equipment. Authorities believe that this provision will not only enhance discipline but also raise the morale of the force, making them better equipped for their duties.