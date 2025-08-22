Sweden approves mini nuclear reactors in landmark energy shift

Sweden announced on Thursday that it will build small modular reactors (SMRs) at the Ringhals power plant, marking the country’s first nuclear power expansion in 50 years.

The government confirmed that three to five SMRs would be installed, generating around 1,500 megawatts of electricity, equal to the output of two traditional reactors, helping Sweden cut fossil fuel reliance.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the decision marks a historic shift, noting Sweden had shut down half of its nuclear reactors since a 1980 referendum that favored gradually phasing out nuclear power.

Energy utility Vattenfall is negotiating with suppliers, including Rolls-Royce and GE Vernova, and plans to complete the reactors by 2035, while also preparing for more units at Ringhals sites.

Supporters argue SMRs are cheaper and faster to build than conventional reactors, though the technology remains experimental and only a few units are currently operating worldwide, mainly in pilot projects.

However, environmental groups, including Greenpeace, strongly criticized the plan, warning that it lacks clear funding and permits, and insisting renewable energy investments would be faster, cheaper, and more climate-friendly.