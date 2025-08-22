Rubio’s first official trip to Pakistan set for October

The United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit Pakistan in October. This will be his first official trip to the country. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the US. Preparations for the visit have already started in Islamabad. The visit will focus on counter-terrorism, trade, and regional security.

Last month, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met Rubio in Washington, DC. They discussed boosting trade and economic relations between the two countries. The meeting also covered investment opportunities in sectors like agriculture and technology. Both sides expressed a strong commitment to deepen their partnership.

The Foreign Office highlighted that this was the first formal meeting between the two countries’ foreign ministers. The talks were detailed and included various areas for future collaboration. Both Pakistan and the US want to promote joint projects in trade, investment, and security. The visit is seen as a continuation of efforts started during previous administrations.

Rubio also spoke about the fragile peace in South Asia. He stressed that ceasefires between Pakistan and India need strong political support to last. He noted that the US monitors regional conflicts daily to help maintain peace. He compared the situation to other conflict zones like Ukraine, Cambodia, and Thailand.

The upcoming visit is expected to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Pakistan and the US. It comes amid ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. Both countries hope this visit will open new avenues for cooperation and partnership.