Diamond paints is now a certified green company

Diamond Paints is proud to announce its recognition as a Founding Member of the Pakistan Green Building Council (Pakistan GBC). This certification underscores our dedication to sustainability, environmentally responsible practices, and innovation in the paints and coatings industry.

As the sole representative of the World Green Building Council in Pakistan, Pakistan GBC is the only body advocating, promoting, and certifying sustainable building practices and products tailored to the country’s needs.

Our Eco-Friendly Journey

Over the years, Diamond Paints has undertaken a series of initiatives to reduce environmental impact and contribute to a healthier Pakistan:

50% of our Factory’s electricity shifted to solar energy , significantly reducing reliance on non-renewable sources.

Installation of an Effluent Treatment Plant at our factory, which cleans up to 988,000 liters of water every month, ensuring safe and responsible water management.

Launch of Low VOC water-based paints to minimize harmful emissions and improve indoor air quality.

Introduction of Lead-Free Enamel Paints to ensure safer and healthier environments.

Adoption of energy-efficient production processes designed to reduce our environmental footprint.

Continuous investment in R&D for sustainable product innovation and green technologies.

As a Founding Member of Pakistan GBC, Diamond Paints reaffirms its role in championing sustainable practices and aligning with the global mission of the World Green Building Council, which brings together 98 national councils worldwide to shape the future of green construction.

“This recognition is a proud moment for us. At Diamond Paints, we believe true progress lies in protecting our environment while driving innovation. Becoming part of Pakistan GBC strengthens our commitment to building a greener, safer, and more sustainable future for generations to come.” — Sana Ahmed, Director Marketing, Diamond Paints.