South Africa to host majority of 2027 cricket world cup

Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Thursday that South Africa will host 44 of the 54 matches of the 2027 50-over Cricket World Cup, while the remaining ten games will take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia. This will mark the first men’s World Cup in Africa since 2003, when South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya jointly hosted the event.

The announcement also revealed the formation of a local organising committee for the tournament, which will be headed by former South African finance minister Trevor Manuel. CSA emphasized that the committee will ensure smooth planning and coordination of all aspects of the mega cricket event.

Matches in South Africa will be played across eight venues, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl. The choice of multiple cities aims to provide fans across the country access to the high-profile tournament.

CSA chairperson Pearl Maphoshe said the vision of the committee is to stage a global, inspiring event reflecting the face of South Africa — diverse, inclusive, and united. She added that the tournament will showcase both the country’s cricketing talent and its cultural richness.

South Africa has previously hosted two Women’s World Cups — the 50-over competition in 2005 and the 2023 T20 World Cup, where the Proteas finished as runners-up to Australia. These past experiences will help in efficiently managing the upcoming men’s event.

With the 2027 World Cup scheduled, organizers aim to deliver a memorable experience for players and fans alike. Zimbabwe and Namibia will also benefit from hosting some matches, promoting cricket development and international attention in southern Africa.