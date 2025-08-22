Luxury Japan train cancels trip over drunken crew

A Japanese luxury sleeper train operator has canceled an upcoming journey after discovering that some crew members had been drinking excessively under the guise of “quality control” for several years. The announcement came from JR East’s subsidiary, JR East View Tourism and Sales, which manages the Train Suite Shiki-shima. Officials admitted the misconduct seriously undermines trust and is unacceptable for staff responsible for guest experiences on the train.

The drinking issue reportedly began around September 2022 and involved crew members consuming alcohol beyond permitted limits during routine testing of onboard wine and beverages. JR East said this behaviour violated professional standards and raised concerns about guest safety. The company emphasized that maintaining high service quality is crucial for its reputation and customer confidence.

As a consequence, six staff members have been taken off duty, creating manpower shortages that forced the cancellation of the journey scheduled for August 30. The trip, which covers scenic regions of Niigata and Nagano, was expected to last two nights and one day, offering a luxurious experience to passengers.

The luxury itinerary included in-train French cuisine dinners, visits to wineries, and access to premium wines. Tickets for the journey cost over $3,000 per person, making the cancellation a disappointment for many travelers who had already booked and planned their travel around the exclusive experience.

JR East apologized for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation, stressing the company’s commitment to guest safety and service standards. Officials added that they are reviewing internal procedures and strengthening supervision to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident highlights the challenges luxury service providers face in maintaining quality and professionalism. JR East confirmed that it will ensure proper staffing and monitoring before resuming the Train Suite Shiki-shima journeys to restore customer trust and confidence.