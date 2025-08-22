Google offers AI tools to US government almost free

Google has announced it will provide its Gemini artificial intelligence tools to US government agencies nearly free of charge, aiming to help departments adopt new technology faster and simplify their daily tasks. The move is expected to enhance operational efficiency across multiple federal offices. Officials said the initiative will support government employees in delivering services more effectively to citizens.

The program, called “Gemini for Government,” combines AI and cloud computing services to accelerate technology adoption in federal agencies. The General Services Administration (GSA) stated that the initiative allows agencies to access a wide range of AI tools. Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted that this approach provides agencies with innovative solutions to fulfill their important missions efficiently.

Gemini for Government includes AI tools capable of generating videos, images, and ideas, along with digital “agents” that can independently handle complex tasks. Agencies will pay a nominal fee of less than a dollar for these services, continuing Google’s previous discounted deals with the government. Officials expect these tools to transform administrative processes and improve productivity.

Michael Rigas, acting administrator of the GSA, said federal departments can now significantly modernize operations by using Gemini for Government. He emphasized that the AI tools would streamline work across agencies, reduce repetitive tasks, and improve service delivery. Agencies are also encouraged to explore innovative applications of AI for public service projects.

This initiative follows a similar move by Google’s rival, OpenAI, which recently provided a business-focused version of ChatGPT to the US government for one dollar per year. OpenAI noted that AI could improve administrative work, healthcare access for service members, and cybersecurity capabilities for federal agencies.

Earlier this year, the US Department of Defense awarded OpenAI a $200 million contract to integrate generative AI into military operations. With Google and OpenAI now offering AI solutions, government agencies have multiple options to leverage advanced technologies for administrative efficiency, decision-making, and enhanced public service.