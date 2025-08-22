Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes Myanmar-India border region

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck near the Myanmar-India border on Friday, causing panic among residents in the surrounding areas, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported. The tremor occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, which amplified the shaking felt in nearby towns and villages. Local authorities urged people to remain alert and follow safety measures as aftershocks were considered likely.

Residents in both Myanmar and northeastern India reported feeling strong vibrations that lasted several seconds. Many people rushed outdoors from their homes, schools, and offices to avoid potential injuries from falling objects or structural damage. Social media videos showed residents gathering in open areas, while others expressed concern over possible damage to older buildings and infrastructure in remote communities.

Emergency response teams in the affected region have been placed on high alert to assess the situation and provide immediate assistance if needed. Authorities are currently inspecting roads, bridges, and public buildings for any structural damage caused by the tremor. Meanwhile, local hospitals have prepared to treat minor injuries, though no major casualties have been reported so far.

Seismologists warned that aftershocks could follow the main quake, advising residents to remain vigilant and stay away from unstable structures or landslide-prone areas. The region’s hilly terrain increases the risk of landslides and rockfalls during such seismic events, prompting early precautionary measures by local administrations. Citizens have been urged to keep emergency supplies, including water, food, and first aid kits, ready.

Historically, the Myanmar-India border area is seismically active due to tectonic plate movements in the region. Moderate to strong earthquakes occur periodically, sometimes affecting large areas and causing damage to infrastructure. Governments on both sides are continuing monitoring efforts to ensure the safety of residents and to coordinate emergency responses if necessary.

Authorities are collecting reports from local communities to evaluate any damage to homes, schools, and businesses. While no significant injuries or fatalities have been confirmed, officials remain cautious and continue monitoring seismic activity. Citizens are advised to follow official updates and avoid spreading unverified information that could cause panic in the affected region.