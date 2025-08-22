Beloved Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

Renowned Punjabi comedian and actor Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passed away on Friday morning at the age of 65 due to a brain stroke, leaving the Punjabi entertainment industry in deep mourning.

According to family sources, Bhalla was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali following the stroke. Despite medical efforts, he lost his battle for life on Friday morning, shocking fans and colleagues alike.

His last rites will be held on Saturday, August 23, at 12 pm at the Balongi Cremation Ground in Mohali, where family, friends, and fans are expected to gather in large numbers.

Bhalla is survived by his wife Parmdeep Bhalla, actor son Pukhraj Bhalla, and daughter Ashpreet Kaur. Political leaders and film industry figures expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to his family.

He began his career in 1988 with the comedy album “Chhankata 88” and later became famous for his memorable roles in hit Punjabi films like “Carry On Jatta,” “Bhaji in Problem,” and “Sajjan Singh Rangroot.”

Though he never acted in Hindi films, Bhalla won widespread admiration for his unique style and exceptional comic timing, earning a permanent place in Punjabi cinema and the hearts of his fans.