Jubilee general insurance appoints Arshad Inam as CEO, MD

Jubilee General Insurance announced the appointment of Arshad Inam as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective from September 1, the company confirmed on Friday. The move aims to strengthen leadership and guide the firm toward new growth opportunities in Pakistan’s competitive insurance sector. The announcement was officially shared through a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange earlier today.

Arshad Inam brings extensive experience in management and finance, which the company hopes will enhance operational efficiency and drive strategic initiatives. His leadership is expected to support Jubilee General Insurance in expanding its services, improving customer experience, and increasing market share across the country. The company emphasized that the appointment aligns with its long-term vision for sustainable growth and corporate excellence.

Founded on May 16, 1953, Jubilee General Insurance Company Limited operates as a public limited company in Pakistan. The firm provides a wide range of general insurance services, including health, motor, property, and marine insurance. Over the decades, it has established itself as a trusted player in the insurance market, offering solutions for both individual and corporate clients across the nation.

The company’s board expressed confidence that Arshad Inam’s appointment would bring innovative strategies and strengthen risk management practices. With his guidance, Jubilee General Insurance plans to enhance operational workflows, adopt modern technology solutions, and deliver faster claim settlements. The board further highlighted that the new leadership would reinforce the company’s commitment to ethical business practices and client-focused services.

Industry analysts believe that leadership changes at top insurance firms like Jubilee General Insurance can have a significant impact on growth and market perception. The appointment comes at a time when the insurance sector in Pakistan is undergoing digital transformation and increasing competition, making strategic leadership more critical than ever. Arshad Inam’s role will be closely watched by investors, clients, and industry stakeholders.

The company assured its shareholders and clients that the transition would be smooth and that existing operations would continue without disruption. Jubilee General Insurance reaffirmed its dedication to providing reliable insurance solutions while adapting to emerging market trends. With Arshad Inam taking charge, the company aims to strengthen its market position and continue serving Pakistan’s growing demand for comprehensive insurance coverage.