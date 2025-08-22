Deadly bomb attack near Colombia air base kills five people

A powerful vehicle bomb exploded on a busy street in Cali, Colombia, killing five people and injuring at least 36 others, according to city officials. Police confirmed the blast targeted the Marco Fidel Suarez Military Aviation School, which is located in the northern part of the city. The attack has raised fresh concerns about rising violence ahead of the country’s 2026 presidential elections.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, reporting loud explosions, damaged homes, and injured civilians lying on the street. Several schools and nearby buildings were quickly evacuated as emergency teams rushed to the area. Local resident Hector Fabio Bolanos said the sound of the explosion shook the entire neighborhood, leaving many people injured and frightened. The explosion caused widespread panic across the city.

Cali mayor Alejandro Eder confirmed the casualty figures and announced new security measures, including a ban on heavy trucks entering the city to prevent further attacks. Authorities also offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to those responsible. Eyewitness reports suggested that civilians were among the victims, as several passersby on the avenue were caught in the blast.

Regional governor Dilian Francisca Toro condemned the incident, calling it a “terrorist attack” and vowing that such acts of violence would not weaken the people’s resolve. However, questions remain about who was behind the attack, though suspicion immediately turned toward armed groups that have recently increased operations in the region. In June, guerrilla fighters from the Central General Staff carried out deadly attacks in and around Cali.

Although Colombia has enjoyed relative stability in recent years, violence has intensified in several regions as guerrilla, paramilitary, and drug cartel groups continue to fight for control. Just hours after the Cali bombing, clashes between guerrillas and police left eight people dead near Medellin. These growing incidents have placed mounting pressure on President Gustavo Petro, whose peace-first approach toward armed groups is now facing sharp criticism.