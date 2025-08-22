Japan city suggests two-hour smartphone limit for residents

A city in central Japan, Toyoake, has proposed a new rule encouraging residents to use smartphones for only two hours daily outside school or work. The mayor explained that this plan aims to reduce the risks of mental and physical health issues, such as sleep problems and stress, often linked to excessive device usage. Although the ordinance is under consideration, it will carry no penalties, and officials stressed it will serve only as guidance for healthier screen habits among people of all ages.

Moreover, the proposal advises elementary school students to stop using smartphones after 9:00 pm, while junior high school students and older should avoid usage beyond 10:00 pm. These guidelines reflect growing concerns in Japan about young people spending long hours online, with surveys showing teenagers spend more than five hours daily on their devices during weekdays. By suggesting clear cut-off times, the city wants to encourage better balance between online and offline activities.

However, the suggested two-hour limit has sparked strong criticism from the public, particularly on social media platforms, where many users described it as unrealistic and impractical. Several people argued that two hours is not enough for activities such as reading books, watching movies, or connecting with friends. Others expressed concerns that such personal matters should remain decisions made within families rather than by local authorities.

In response to the backlash, Mayor Masafumi Koki clarified that the proposal is not compulsory and acknowledged the importance of smartphones in modern life. He further explained that the goal is to raise awareness of balanced usage rather than restrict freedom. By reassuring citizens, the mayor attempted to reduce misunderstandings and emphasize the voluntary nature of the policy. The final decision regarding the ordinance will be made in the coming week, with implementation expected in October if approved.

This is not the first time Japan has discussed such limits, as the Kagawa region previously introduced rules for children restricting gaming to one hour on weekdays and ninety minutes during holidays. It also recommended children between twelve and fifteen avoid smartphones after 9:00 pm, while those aged fifteen to eighteen should stop after 10:00 pm. These examples reveal Japan’s growing efforts to address digital dependence among youth and promote healthier lifestyles through balanced screen time practices.