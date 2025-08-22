US, European military chiefs draft security options for Ukraine

Top military chiefs from the United States and several European countries met in Washington this week to prepare plans for providing security guarantees to Ukraine as the war with Russia continues. According to officials, the military leaders developed options that were presented to national security advisers for review, marking a critical step in shaping future support for Kyiv’s defense needs.

The Pentagon confirmed that US and European planners had finalized proposals for “appropriate consideration” by allied advisers. The chiefs of defense from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Ukraine participated in the discussions. The meeting followed US President Donald Trump’s renewed pledge to help protect Ukraine under any peace deal, even as he maintained that American troops would not be deployed directly on the ground.

US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio also held a conference call with his European counterparts to coordinate on the next steps. Participants included senior security officials from the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Finland, NATO, and the European Commission. A source said European nations were expected to contribute “the lion’s share” of forces and resources, echoing US Vice President JD Vance’s comments that Europe must take the lead in financing the operation.

One option under consideration involves deploying European troops to Ukraine while allowing the United States to oversee command and control operations. Washington is also exploring the possibility of providing advanced air defense systems, additional fighter jets, or even enforcing a no-fly zone. Trump has suggested that while ground troops will not be deployed, the United States could still provide critical air support to ensure Ukraine’s security.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have already voiced support for troop deployments as part of a “coalition of the willing.” Meanwhile, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has signaled his country’s openness to participating, though German military leaders have warned that tens of thousands of troops would likely be needed for a long-term peacekeeping role. European leaders now face the challenge of balancing public opinion at home with the urgent security needs of Ukraine.

Trump has continued to push for a swift end to what he has called Europe’s deadliest war in 80 years. However, Ukrainian officials and European allies remain cautious, expressing concern that the United States might pressure Kyiv into accepting terms that could favor Russia. Despite these uncertainties, planning for security guarantees highlights a coordinated effort to ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty and stability in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.