Mohsin Naqvi reviews FIA reforms, orders urgent modernisation steps

Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) headquarters in Islamabad to review reforms aimed at upgrading the institution. The session closely examined the progress of various initiatives, including the introduction of an artificial intelligence-based application designed to streamline immigration processes and curb human trafficking activities.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the urgent need to modernize FIA operations to meet growing national and international challenges. He directed officials to prioritize IT upgrades, enhance digital security systems, and integrate advanced technology into routine FIA functions. The minister highlighted that adopting modern tools will improve transparency, efficiency, and public trust in the agency’s performance.

In addition, the interior minister reviewed plans to upgrade the FIA headquarters and accelerate the transfer of land for the FIA Academy. He said the establishment of a modern training facility would help equip FIA officials with specialized skills required for tackling evolving threats. He stressed that training and capacity building remain crucial for enhancing institutional performance and professionalism.

Naqvi also instructed authorities to expedite the recruitment process to fill vacant posts within the FIA. He said human resource gaps significantly affect the agency’s ability to deliver on its mandate, particularly in areas related to cybercrime, immigration control, and counter-trafficking operations. Filling these positions will ensure better enforcement and faster response capabilities.

Furthermore, he urged FIA leadership to ensure timely implementation of all reform measures to improve coordination with law enforcement partners at home and abroad. He said Pakistan’s law enforcement institutions must be strengthened to combat organized crime, protect citizens, and fulfill international obligations. The minister reiterated his commitment to providing full support for the agency’s modernization.

The meeting concluded with a renewed resolve to transform the FIA into a technologically advanced and professionally equipped institution. With reforms now underway, the government expects to see major improvements in immigration services, crime prevention, and the fight against human trafficking, making FIA more responsive to the needs of citizens.