Violence forces Copa Sudamericana game abandonment

A Copa Sudamericana match in Buenos Aires was abandoned after violent clashes between fans, with some being stripped and beaten and one in a life-threatening condition after falling from the top tier of a stand.

Universidad de Chile say that 19 of their fans are in hospital after Wednesday’s last-16 second leg at Argentine side Independiente.

The club added that 97 Chileans have been arrested, although local media have reported that figure is more than 300.

Two fans were stabbed while one is having surgery after their fall from a height at the Estadio Libertadores de America, in the Avellaneda area of the Argentine capital.

Violence flared at half-time as objects including a stun grenade, pieces of masonry, toilets, sinks and seats were thrown from the away section on to the bottom tier housing home supporters.

Home fans then appeared to enter the away section early in the second half, attacking visiting supporters and forcing them to flee. “Nothing justifies a lynching. Nothing,” said Chile president Gabriel Boric on social media., external