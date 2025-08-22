At the Pivot

On most days, the promise of peace appears a distant hope for ordinary Pakistanis, particularly as the past few years delivered some of the most brutal reminders yet. Sixteen soldiers were killed-16!-when a bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy at Mir Ali on June 28. The air still smarts from such carnage. Still, this week, a different narrative has begun to emerge.

At the Sixth Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue in Kabul, Pakistan stood at the centre of a renewed front for regional security. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar secured solemn pledges from Afghanistan and China to strengthen cooperation against terrorism in what can only be called a rare alignment amid volatile geopolitics.

The urgency could not be clearer. The Centre for Research and Security Studies reports that 2024 was Pakistan’s deadliest year in a decade, with 444 terror attacks, nearly 700 security personnel killed, and over 1,600 total deaths. From the Peshawar seminary bombing to the Khuzdar school bus atrocity and the Bannu cantonment siege, terrorism continues to strike indiscriminately: in mosques, on highways, and in classrooms. Now, Kabul’s Taliban regime has publicly assured Pakistan that Afghan soil will not be used by militants. It is an undertaking that Pakistan has pressed for repeatedly, but one that has seldom been honoured. Its credibility remains in doubt, yet for the first time, it comes with Chinese weight behind it. Beijing’s support, from joint military drills to extending CPEC corridors, adds strategic heft to Islamabad’s position and signals to spoilers that Pakistan is not isolated.

Even PM Sharif’s harshest critics will recognise that this marks a shift from the gridlock that paralysed dialogue only months ago. Still, the real test lies not in declarations, however grand. If words are not matched by intelligence sharing, coordinated border management, and rapid operational responses, militants will exploit the void.

Domestic measures must also complement diplomacy. The Azm-e-Istehkam campaign sought to combine social and military efforts to address extremism’s roots in border districts. Nevertheless, without sustained investments in governance and development, even the most robust counter-terror measures risk being undone.

These pages have long chronicled the blood and fear imported into daily life by terrorism. The pledges made in Kabul matter, but their worth will be judged not in press releases but in lived experience. Ordinary Pakistanis will measure progress not by lofty communiqués but by the day they can send their children to school, travel to work, and worship in safety without fear shadowing every step. *