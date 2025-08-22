Plea for Unity

When Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stepped before the press on Thursday, his words struck a chord beyond Karachi: this is no time for finger-pointing. He urged political stakeholders to set aside recrimination and instead fulfil their responsibilities to aid recovery. It was a message of solidarity in the face of a challenge that was, by every measure, extraordinary.

Year after year, the metropolis is left gasping under water that refuses to drain, power lines that turn lethal, homes that crumble under neglect. This week, at least fifteen lives were claimed by the storm, each obituary a quiet indictment of a city under siege. Families staggered through waist-deep water, children in tow, belongings balanced on shoulders, while generators hummed in the homes of the privileged. The official machinery clanked into action only once the crisis was impossible to ignore.

And yet, amid the paralysis of institutions, the pulse of the people beat loudest. Strangers pushed stranded cars through flooded arteries. Mosques threw open their doors as shelters. A network of relief sprang up overnight, volunteers mapping safe havens and collecting supplies. Karachiites, long accustomed to hardship, shouldered the burden of survival once again. Their solidarity answered the call Murad Ali Shah directed at politicians. It is bitter poetry: the people lived the unity their leaders only speak of.

But Karachi is not alone in its grief. In southern Punjab, the Indus has breached protective bunds, washing away earthen homes and dozens of villages from Layyah to Taunsa. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stagnant water festers in broken settlements, breeding disease faster than aid can arrive. The map of Pakistan is dotted with red alerts as the monsoon shows no respect for provincial boundaries, nor can its impact be managed in silos. Whether the world recognises it or not, we are once again standing at the edge of a precipice.

His appeal must, therefore, be read as a call to collective action. Relief should flow seamlessly across provinces, with federal and provincial authorities working in concert, may it be the provision of boats and helicopters, medical camps and clean water or food and shelter. Equally vital is foresight: drainage that can withstand future rains, embankments fortified against swelling rivers, health systems prepared for post-flood epidemics.

Still, prioritising unity today should not turn into evasion tomorrow. The scale of rainfall explains much, but it also underlines what is at stake in an age of climate volatility. Pakistan, among the countries most vulnerable to extreme weather, can no longer rely on improvisation. Once the skies clear, the reckoning must begin. If this moment becomes the starting point for genuine reform, we can emerge not weaker but wiser. The choice is ours, and it must be made before the next storm. *