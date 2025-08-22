COAS could become Trump’s new strategic partner in S Asia: US daily

An American daily ‘Washington Times’ has reported that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir could become President Trump’s new strategic partner in South Asia.

According to a piece written in Washington Times, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir possesses nerves of steel and has the full ability to take tough decisions.

The Washington Times notes that the Field Marshal is seen as the most influential figure for South Asian security.

The Army Chief is considered a professional, reserved and highly disciplined military officer.

According to Washington Times, Field Marshal Asim Munir is not interested in self-promotion or politics.

During heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, the Field Marshal’s public popularity saw a significant rise. His strengths make him a natural partner for President Trump.

The meeting between Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and President Trump is seen as highly significant in the context of deteriorating relations with India. President Trump intervened to broker a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan thanked Trump for the ceasefire while Modi denied the mediation.

According to Washington Times, Pakistan-U.S relations have further strengthened in terms of counterterrorism cooperation.

Pakistan arrested and handed over to the U.S the mastermind behind the Kabul airport attack. President Trump has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism.

It said that Trump wants good deals for the U.S., admires strong leaders and doesn’t want wars to disrupt economic gains. “He understands the challenges and the importance of South Asia to confronting those challenges. He is also at odds with Modi over tariffs and snubs. For now, it appears he has found a foil to Mr. Modi and a partner in the Field Marshal.