Upgraded CPEC is now new priority of Pakistan, China

Pakistan and China on Thursday reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the high-quality development of the upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) during the 6th Strategic Dialogue held here between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China relations and discussed important regional and global issues. They also exchanged in-depth views on multiple facets of bilateral cooperation, including CPEC 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Addressing the joint press stakeout alongside Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Senator Ishaq Dar emphasized that the two countries enjoy complete unanimity and consensus on all major bilateral, regional, and global matters. “We are heartened by Wang Yi’s vision for advancing our bilateral cooperation, especially upgrading CPEC to its next phase,” Dar noted.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described CPEC as the cornerstone of Pakistan-China strategic partnership, stating that the current priority is to advance high-quality development of the Corridor.

He said that during the 6th strategic dialogues, the two sides agreed to upgrade CPEC into “a growth corridor, livelihood-enhancing corridor, green corridor, and open corridor”.

“We will work hard to deepen our industrial agriculture and mining cooperation to improve the Pakistani people’s welfare and accelerate the Pakistan capability for self sustained development and increase Pakistan’s economic resilience,” he said adding that China also supports development and operation of the Gwadar port and promote the KKH realignment project. Furthermore, the Chinese foreign minister also welcomed the third party participation in the ML-1 (Main Line Railway) project.

Ishaq Dar said during the dialogues, the two sides held the strategic dialogues on the heels of Pakistan-China-Afghanistan Foreign Ministers’ trilateral meeting in Kabul. “These mechanisms signify our joint resolve to promote regional peace, stability and prosperity and to share the dividends of Pakistan-China freindship with other counties in region and beyond.

He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese foreign minister for China’s firm support to Pakistan for safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity.

The deputy PM said the two sides also agreed to continue close cooperation at the multilateral fora particularly at the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) where Pakistan is currently serving its two years-term as a non permanent member.

“We also discussed preparation for PM Shehbaz’s forthcoming visit o China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit. Further he said next year Pakistan and China would celebrate 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. “We agreed that the two countries will organize a series of event in this regard.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China warmly welcomes PM shehbaz to China for the SCO summit. “The two sides will jointly prepare and ensure the success of the series of activities for the 75th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations next year.”

He also expressed sympathies with Pakistan in the wake of the heavy rains, assuring that China will immediately provide emergency humanitarian assistance.

As regards terrorism in the country, Wang Yi said China highly commences Pakistan’s tireless efforts in combating terrorism as it firmly believes that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operation will secure victory. He said Pakistan is effectively protecting the safety of Chinese personal and institutions in Pakistan.

Replying to a question, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan’s foreign policy will not change which is to establish friendly ties with all countries in the world based on shared values, mutual respect and equality and for global peace and stability. “China is mainstay and cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and we are committed to further strengthen bilateral relations,” he emphasized.

Wang Yi, responding to a question said that China’s partnership with India is not targeted at any third party and that no other country will affect from these relations.

Later, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a framed picture to DPM/FM Ishaq Dar marking the completion of solarization of the Pakistan Foreign Office project. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented a gift of 2 million RMB to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs which was utilized for the solarization of the foreign office.

Separately, Wang Yi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The prime minister was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and senior members of the Cabinet.

While welcoming the foreign minister, the prime minister expressed deep appreciation for the leadership, government and the people of China, for their steadfast support to Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development. Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for China on its core issues, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, as envisioned by the leadership and aspired by the peoples of the two countries.