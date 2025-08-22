Big relief for Imran as SC approves bail in eight May 9 cases

The Supreme Court on Thursday approved bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan in eight cases related to May 9 violent incidents, Aaj News reported.

Hearing the bail petition lodged by the PTI founder, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Shafi Siddiqui and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb overturned the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict against Imran in the cases linked to May 9 mayhem.

Meanwhile, CJ Afridi has called lawyers of the former prime minister and other party to the Special Prosecutor’s chamber at 1 PM for a detailed verdict.

The bench had on August 12 questioned whether the merit of the case could be touched by the LHC in Imran’s post-arrest bail plea.

On the other hand, a division bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Tariq Mahmood Bajwa had dismissed the incarcerated ex-premier’s bail petition last month, citing his alleged involvement in planning attacks on military installations in anticipation of his arrest on May 9, 2023.

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023 facing charges of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is also being tried separately on similar charges related to the riots.

The government accused him and other PTI leaders of inciting the May 9, 2023, protests, during which demonstrators attacked military and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House Lahore.

The former prime minister denies wrongdoing and says all the cases are politically motivated to dismantle his party.

Meanwhile, the PTI has decided to participate in the upcoming by-elections, following a majority vote in its political committee meeting, according to media reports.

The committee, tasked with strategizing the party’s political moves, emphasized the importance of not leaving the field open for political opponents, prompting preparations for the by-elections in various constituencies.

Separately, Shahrez Khan, nephew of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and son of his sister Aleema Khan, has been “abducted by armed persons” from his residence in Lahore, the party’s spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson noted that Shahrez was “abducted” just a day after he, along with his wife, was “illegally offloaded” from Lahore airport.

He further claimed that Shahrez was “tortured before his two children” by the armed men who entered his bedroom by breaking the door.

“Shahrez Khan has no connection to any political activity,” he added, and demanded that the chief justice immediately take notice of the incident and ensure his safe recovery.

Moreover, the PTI on Thursday suspended nomination of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and Senate.

The party’s political committee has said that the nomination of Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Azam Swati as leaders of opposition in the NA and the Senate has been halted.

“No new nominations will be made until the appeals of Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz being decided,” PTI committee said.