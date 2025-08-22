Punjab govt fails to control soaring sugar and flour prices in Lahore

Prices of essential commodities have surged in Punjab, with both sugar and flour weighing heavily on consumers’ pockets. In the past two weeks, the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag has risen by Rs300, while flour per kilogram has increased by Rs15, traders said. Wheat prices climbed from Rs2,300 per maund to Rs2,800, fueling the hike in flour rates. Sugar, meanwhile, continues to sell at Rs200 per kilogram in local markets, well above the official rate of Rs175 set by the government. Citizens have voiced concern over the unchecked rise in prices, urging authorities to intervene and stabilize the market.