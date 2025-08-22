PSCA begins panic button installation at women’s colleges

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has begun installing panic buttons in women’s educational institutions to enhance privacy and security for female students.

According to a PSCA spokesperson, installation has been completed in 39 women’s colleges and universities in Lahore in the first phase. The facility will be extended in phases to 450 women’s colleges across Punjab.

In case of an emergency, students can press the panic button to immediately alert police. The alert will be received at the PSCA’s control room, triggering a rapid response from the Virtual Women Police Station. The spokesperson said that panic button facilities are already available at 101 locations across Punjab, including 122 key points in Lahore.

Meanwhile the “Meri Pehchaan” team has launched biometric identification of unclaimed bodies at mortuaries in Lahore, ensuring that no body remains unidentified or unclaimed for years.

The team has so far completed biometric verification of 1,240 bodies from government and private morgues, and handed over 805 to their families.