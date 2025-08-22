Mohsin Naqvi praises Trump’s efforts for world peace

Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said that the US President Donald Trump, by brokering four ceasefires, including in the war between India and Pakistan, had served humanity. Speaking to Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the U.S. Embassy Natalie A. Baker, who called on him in Islamabad, the minister expressed optimism that the efforts being made by the US president to broker ceasefires in the war between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas would also bear fruit. “Pak-US ties blossomed under President Trump,” he said, adding, “Pakistan welcomed each and every step taken for peace.” Natalie, on the occasion, congratulated Naqvi on receiving Nishan-i-Imtiaz. She offered her condolences over the loss of lives and properties due to floods in KP and elsewhere in the country. “Our sympathies and prayers are with the families who lost their near and dear ones to floods,” she added. Natalie further said that Pakistan was a close friend of the US, and that the latter attached great importance to its ties with the former.