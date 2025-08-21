UMT to launch degree programme on blockchain soon

The University of Management and Technology (UMT), through its National Incubation and Blockchain Center (NIBC), organized a special seminar on blockchain technology titled “Shaping Pakistan’s Blockchain Future” The event was attended by experts, researchers, professionals, faculty members and students. Seminar aimed at introducing the young generation to the opportunities of the digital future.

The seminar was presided over by Provost UMT, Dr. Asghar Zaidi, while Director NIBC, Rabia Khalid, was also present. Distinguished guests included Mujab Ramzan (Founder of Optimus Fox), Rosheel Baig and Muhammad Waqas, who shared valuable insights on blockchain fundamentals, practical applications and industrial prospects.

Addressing the seminar, Dr. Asghar Zaidi announced that UMT’s School of Systems and Technology will soon launch a four-year degree program in blockchain, along with nano-degree certification programs. He emphasized that Pakistani youth possess immense potential to shape the digital future and highlighted the importance of academia-industry collaboration as the need of the hour. He added that UMT is playing a vital role in bridging this gap by preparing quality entrepreneurs, while NIBC is set to emerge as a leading hub for blockchain research, training, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the event, Mujab Ramzan, Founder of Optimus Fox, expressed pride in partnering with UMT, stating that the collaboration between academia and industry will lead to high-quality products in the market. He added that capable and talented students joining the industry will further improve outcomes, and urged the youth to pursue entrepreneurship rather than merely seeking jobs, so they can play a key role in the country’s progress.

During the seminar, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between UMT and Optimus Fox, which was inked by Dr. Asghar Zaidi and Mujab Ramzan.

The ceremony concluded with Provost UMT Dr. Asghar Zaidi presenting souvenirs to Mujab Ramzan and other distinguished guests in recognition of their valuable contributions.