CJCSC discusses regional security with Uzbek president

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), while on an official visit to Uzbekistan, called on H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Major General Shukhrat Kholmukhamedov, Minister of Defence, and Lieutenant General Victor Makhmudov, Secretary National Security Council. The discussions covered evolving international and regional geo-political and security environment, with emphasis on matters of mutual interest. Both sides expressed optimism to expand cooperation to further strengthen bilateral relations in defence and security domains, road and rail connectivity and other aspects of cooperation. Chairman JCSC highlighted Pakistan’s deep-rooted and brotherly ties with Uzbekistan, underscoring shared commitment for further collaborations to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity. The leadership of Uzbekistan lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and appreciated their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.